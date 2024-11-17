Nayanthara slams Dhanush over Rs 10 crore lawsuit, says ‘all-time low, reveals your true character’

Hyderabad: Actress Nayanthara has hit back at Dhanush who filed a Rs 10 crore legal notice over a 3-second clip of her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix docu-series, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. In an open letter on Instagram, Nayanthara responds, “I never thought it could get this low.” And reveals that despite multiple requests to Dhanush, the latter had refused to grant the use of the songs, visuals and photographs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for the docu-series.

Nayanthara questioned Dhanush’s motives, asked if a producer becomes an ’emperor’ controlling the lives and freedom of those on set. She brought up past grievances where she alleged that Dhanush made derogatory remarks about Naanum Rowdy Dhaan prior to its release and was visibly unpleased with its success. The actress summed it up with, “Your actions speak volumes about your character. I wish you practiced what you preached.”

Nayanthara’s ‘Beyond The Fairy Tale’ starts streaming on Netflix from November 18. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was produced by Wunderbar Films, the production house owned by actor Dhanush. The lawsuit demands Rs 10 crore in damages for the illegal usage of a 3-second clip. Nayanthara, in her letter, also pointed out that the clip was shot on personal devices and was already circulated on social media.

Nayanthara wrote, “This is the lowest of the lowest points from you and speaks so much about your character.” and “I wish you are half the person you portray to be on stage.” She ended it with “Om Namah Shivaya.”

On the work front, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Jawan’. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan broke several records at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023.

