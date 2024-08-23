Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to have destination wedding! Here’s what we know

South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie knot very soon. Meanwhile, internet is in buzz over their wedding destination. Some expect them to get married in their hometown, while some reports suggest that the couple is planning to have a destination wedding.

According to media reports, the Akkineni family is set to organize the grand wedding at Rajasthan. Reportedly, the wedding will be an extremely intimate family affair, apparently attended by only a handful of guests. However, there’s no official announcement regarding the venue of their wedding.

It is worth mentioning here that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Naga Chaitanya’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his X profile to share that the couple exchanged rings on Thursday morning at 9:42 a.m. at Chaitanya’s paternal home.

The actor was earlier married to Tollywood’s superstar actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, and in 2021, the two announced their separation via a post on social media.

In the work front, Naga Chaitanya shared screen space with his former wife in movies such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Manam”, “Majili” and “Autonagar Surya”.

Meanwhile, Sobhita’s notable works include “Ramanujan”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Bard Of Blood”, “Made In Heaven”, “Ghost Stories”, “Kaalakaandi”, “Chef”, “Ponniyin Selvan” and “The Night Manager”. She was last seen in “Monkey Man”, an action thriller, by Dev Patel.