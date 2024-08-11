Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer is out, Shows Legendary Mufasa’s journey

Bhubaneswar: Mufasa: The Lion King’s trailer has been released by Disney on YouTube. The movie is a prequel to the 2019 photorealistic rendition of The Lion King and shows the rise of the Lion King and then how his brothers turns his enemy.

The movie is directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson.

The two minutes trailer shows a captivating glimpse into Mufasa’s journey from an orphaned cub to the revered King of the Pride Lands.

The trailer starts with Rafiki, the wise mandrill and shaman of the Pride Lands, telling the story of the legend of Mufasa and his brother, Scar, to Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter.

Rafiki begins the story with, “It’s time I tell you a story, a story of a cub not much bigger than you,”

The humorous beloved characters Timon and Pumbaa were also there and as always makes a joke by asking “So just to be clear, we are not in this story?” followed by Pumbaa’s good-natured grumbling, “There’s a lot of stories with all of us. Tell one of those.”

Then the trailer shows a flashback of the meeting between young Mufasa, who is apparently a orphan and Taka, a lion who welcomes him into his royal lineage.

Then it shows the happy relationship between the brothers’ and their adventures. At last it shows their clash with a formidable enemy, Kiros.

The trailer eventlually proceeds to show how Taka transformed into Scar, the infamous villain who ultimately causes Mufasa’s death.

The voices were recorded by Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr for the younger incarnations of Mufasa and Scar respectively. Meanwhile, James Earl lends his voice for adult Mufasa. Jeremy Irons and Chiwetel Ejiofor previously voiced Scar in the 1994 original and 2019 remake.

Watch it here: (Video credit: Walt Disney Studios)

