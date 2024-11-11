MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin honored, full list here

Manchester: The MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Manchester on Sunday night.

Rita Ora hosted the gala, which saw singers like Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin, and Eminem taking home awards.

Taylor Swift swept awards for Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live Act. She also won Best Video for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, as per Deadline.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for “Espresso.” The Best Pop award went to Ariana Grande.

Busta Rhymes was honored with the “Global Icon” award, while British pop duo Pet Shop Boys was bestowed the “Pop Pioneers” award.

BTS’ Jimin won the Best K-pop award, while K-pop group Le Sserafim won the Best Push award.

Tyla clinched both the Best R&B and Best Afrobeats awards. Raye won Best UK and Ireland Act.

Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, Liam Gallagher won Best Rock, and Imagine Dragons took home the Best Alternative prize.

See the list of 2024 MTV EMAs winners below (as per PEOPLE):

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Beyonce – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – WINNER

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Charli xcx – “360”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LISA ft. Rosalia – “NEW WOMAN”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift — WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

LISA ft. Rosalia – “NEW WOMAN” — WINNER

Peso Pluma, Anitta – “BELLAKEO”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone — WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla – WINNER

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher – WINNER

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin — WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris – WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla — WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monet

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM — WINNER

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monet

(Source: ANI)

