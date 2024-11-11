MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin honored, full list here

Manchester: The MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Manchester on Sunday night.
Rita Ora hosted the gala, which saw singers like Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin, and Eminem taking home awards.
Taylor Swift swept awards for Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live Act. She also won Best Video for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, as per Deadline.
Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for “Espresso.” The Best Pop award went to Ariana Grande.
Busta Rhymes was honored with the “Global Icon” award, while British pop duo Pet Shop Boys was bestowed the “Pop Pioneers” award.
BTS’ Jimin won the Best K-pop award, while K-pop group Le Sserafim won the Best Push award.
Tyla clinched both the Best R&B and Best Afrobeats awards. Raye won Best UK and Ireland Act.
Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, Liam Gallagher won Best Rock, and Imagine Dragons took home the Best Alternative prize.
See the list of 2024 MTV EMAs winners below (as per PEOPLE):
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Beyonce – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – WINNER
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Charli xcx – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LISA ft. Rosalia – “NEW WOMAN”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Beyonce
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift — WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
LISA ft. Rosalia – “NEW WOMAN” — WINNER
Peso Pluma, Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
BEST NEW
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone — WINNER
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande — WINNER
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla – WINNER
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher – WINNER
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma — WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin — WINNER
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla — WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monet
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM — WINNER
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monet
(Source: ANI)