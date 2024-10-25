Mother-in-law hasn’t accepted me even after 19 years of marriage, Pankaj Tripathi wife says

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula shares a beautiful relationship and they have been married for 19 years now.

Mridula recently appeared on a YouTube channel named Conversations with Atul, hosted by Atul Taishete where she shared her feelings about her equation with her mother-in-law where she revealed that the actor’s mother has not yet accepted her due to cultural and status differences.

She spoke that she has not accepted her due to their love marriage, which was not widely accepted at that point of time.

Mridula recalled she first met the actor at her brother’s wedding, who was getting married to Pankaj’s sister. At that time, she was in 9th grade while Pankaj was in 11th standard. They dated for 12 years before getting married.

“It’s still not acceptable. We aren’t blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature, if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married into my family, I couldn’t be married into their family, which was considered of lower stature,” Mridula said on the conversations she had with Atul.

At one point, i was engaged to someone else, so decided to inform her father about Pankaj. Her father responded positively, while her mother and sister-in-law was upset about it.

She said, “There was a tehelka, a bawaal. Bhaabhi wasn’t happy, and mom wasn’t happy. They worried about how Pankaj would take care of me. But slowly, they began to accept us.” She concluded, “What can we do about it now?”

Pankaj and Mridula got married on January 15, 2004. In 2006, they welcomed their daughter and named her Aashi Tripathi.