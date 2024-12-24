Monali Thakur walks out of Varanasi concert, slams organisers for poor management, WATCH

Varanasi: Monali Thakur’s live concert in Varanasi came to an abrupt end just 45 minutes into the show. The singer expressed her disappointment and frustration with the mismanagement of the event, apologizing to the audience before walking out.

A video uploaded by Dalimss News on Instagram said that Monali lashed out at the event organizers, terming their management “worst in the world” and stating that they were responsible for “stealing money.” She said, “I am saddened that my team and I were so keen to perform here, but the infrastructure and stage conditions were appalling. It’s the management’s responsibility, but I fear for my safety and that of my dancers.”

Monali said she had voiced her concerns over the stage conditions, warning that she might end up injuring her ankle. “Everything was a mess,” she said, adding that “I was answerable to the people who have paid to go and listen.”

She was not whitewashing words as she criticized the organizers, stating that she hopes she grows big enough to take full responsibility for her shows and never has to rely on irresponsible and unethical organizers. She, however ended with a conciliatory tone when she apologized for the abrupt end of the show, promising to return for a better performance.

Monali’s outburst is similar to an incident that was reported about singer Diljit Dosanjh who recently announced that he would not perform in India anymore due to the bad infrastructure. Monali Thakur has gained popularity with her superhit Bollywood tracks like Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, and Laila Majnu.

WATCH the viral video here: