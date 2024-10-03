Minister Retracts Controversial Remarks Linking KTR to Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce

Minister Konda Surekha of Telangana became embroiled in controversy following her comments regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation. When Surekha claimed that the leader of Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao (KTR), was to blame for the couple’s breakup, fans were appalled. However, she withdrew her statement and publicly apologized to Samantha in response to the harsh criticism she received from fans and celebrities.

Konda took back her statement, explained where she stood in this circumstance, apologized on social media, and made it clear that she wasn’t trying to offend or violate Samantha, rather, she was merely raising concerns about the callous conduct of politicians toward women. In fact, she spoke about how much she admires Samantha’s journey and expressed her sincere regret for unnecessarily offending both Samantha and her admirers. “I completely withdraw my comments if they offend you or your followers. Think no differently, Konda Surekha wrote on X.

However, the damage has already been done, and Konda’s remarks have left the Telugu cinema industry severely unhappy. In addition, public figures have started expressing their views in favor of Sam and Naga’s divorce. Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his displeasure by labelling Konda’s remarks as “disgraceful” and adding that he believes that celebrities are simple pickings for the public to pick apart. “It is regrettable that celebrities turn into easy targets because they offer immediate attention and reach,” he remarked.

Allu Arjun expressed his disapproval of Konda’s statements and referred to the minister’s views as “baseless.” He asked her to respect people’s privacy, not damage people’s reputations by making ridiculous remarks about other people’s lives, and to avoid using other people’s difficulties and tragedies as a political talking point.

