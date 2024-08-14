Meet Jasmin Walia, the rumored girlfriend of Hardik Pandiya after their pic goes viral

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has gained public attention for sharing pics of his vacations in Greece which is somehow at the same spot as a British Singer. After the pics went viral, a dating rumor of Hardik and Jasmin Walia has been spread over the internet.

In the images, Hardik and Jasmin can be seen posting their images at the same spot in Greece. Coincidentally, both of them are twinning cloth-wise as well. These have spread rumors about their dating however, no confirmation has been given by both Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia.

Jasmin Walia is an Indian-born British singer and is popular for her songs in English, Punjabi, and Hindi. Her most famous single is the chart-topping “Bom Diggy,” with Zack Knight.

Earlier in 2020, Jasmin became the first British Indian female singer to be featured on the Times Square Billboard—One Times Square—in New York City for her single “Want Some.”

It is worth mentioning here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation by releasing a joint statement on Instagram.

The couple, who were married for four years, confirmed their separation calling it “best interest for the both of us.” However, they stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.