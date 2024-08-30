Male actor alleges sexual harassment against Kerala film maker

Thiruvananthapuram: A male actor has alleged sexual harassment against Kerala film maker Ranjith, said reliable reports on Friday.

Reports said that, a young male actor has filed a complaint against Kerala film-maker Ranjith alleging that the director forced him to strip naked.

The actor also alleged further that he sexually assaulted him back in 2012. Ranjith invited the victim to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The complainant said that he thought it was part of the audition. Ranjith assaulted him sexually and the next day morning he offered money to the victim.

The actor has filed a complaint to the DGP and SIT will consider it, sources in Kerala Police said.

