Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building

By Abhilasha
Malaika Arora father Anil Arora

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a building in Bandra.

The incident took place at around 9 a.m.

As per reports, Anil Arora is said to have jumped from the sixth-floor gallery of his residence.

Bandra Police and the Crime Branch arrived at the scene shortly after, but no suicide note has been found so far. According to reports, Anil Arora had been unwell for several days.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

