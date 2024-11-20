Maharashtra Elections 2024: Several Bollywood stars step out early to cast their vote

Mumbai: Several Bollywood stars were seen stepping out of their homes and casting their votes at various booths in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. Bollywood actor John Abraham was spotted at a polling booth as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning. John, dressed casually in an all-black outfit was spotted interacting with fans outside the polling booth after casting his vote. John was all smiles as he posed with a thumbs-up sign while stepping into his car.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the celebrities to cast his vote in the Assembly elections of Maharashtra. Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the early voters who cast their vote. The actor was seen dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers as he arrived at the polling station. Arriving in the morning, the actor stepped out of his car and walked to the polling booth. Akshay was also seen interacting with his fans. Apart from this the ‘Singham Again’ actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside.

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were spotted arriving together at a polling booth in Bandra as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday morning.

After casting their votes, the siblings were spotted posing for the paps as they showed their inked fingers, encouraging others to step out and vote.

Gautami Kapoor and Ali Fazal, both of whom expressed their enthusiasm for exercising their democratic rights. Actor Sonu Sood interacted with the media, emphasizing the importance of voting as a civic duty. “Vote, it’s very important for the country. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to go and vote. Don’t make it a holiday, just go and vote,” he said.

Actor RajKummar Rao cast his vote early Wednesday morning. While speaking to the media, the ‘Stree’ actor said, “It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important.” The actor was also seen interacting with security personnel stationed outside the voting booth, even taking selfies with them.

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived at a polling booth in Latur to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Riteish expressed confidence in the victory of his brothers and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase of Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. (With Inputs From: ANI)