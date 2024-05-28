MahaRagni teaser out: Kajol’s fierce performance stuns internet

The teaser of the much-awaited MahaRagni is out now. In the movie, Kajol is a woman on top, both in terms of performance and characterization.

The one minute 37 second teaser starts with glimpses of Prabhu Deva in an action sequence. Later in the video, Kajol is heart saying, “Have waited for ages, now is the time for revenge.” The teaser ends with a high-octane action sequence that takes place in a pandal. As Kajol beats the goons, she is heard saying, “Power is not demanded, it is taken away.”

Kajol took to her Instagram and shared the video with a caption that read, “So kicked to share this with you guys …Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun! Hope you guys like it. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.”

Along with Kajol, Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, Pramod Pathak are also casted in the film. The film has been directed by Charantej Uppalapati and is produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu, Harman Baweja. Meanwhile, the date of release of the movie is yet to be announced.