Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 after falling from his hotel room balcony

New-Delhi: Former One Direction singer and soloist Liam Payne (31) dies in Buenos Aires after reportedly falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony.

Payne’s death took place on Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

Buenos Aires police said that police went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Payne was best known as a member of the famed British boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niali Horan.

Payne is survived by his son named Bear with his ex, who is a British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.

The singer’s final post from his hotel room, allegedly posted on Snapchat one hour before his death. In the video, Liam wishes his fans good morning, showing off his food plate, view from his window.