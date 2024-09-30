Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi: Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema, informed Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his official X (formerly twitter) handle.

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!

Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.

To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024,” wrote Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Mithun Chakravarty has been critically acclaimed for his roles in Hindi films and has also been honored with the Padma Bhushan. His prominent movies are Disco Dancer, Jagir, Kasma Paida Karne Wale Ki, Humse Hai Zamana, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif among several others.

The actor took Mithun as his screen name. He was known as Gouranga Chakraborty earlier. He has also received three National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. In January 2024 he received the Padma Bhushan. He is a record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 movie releases in one year that is 1989 as the lead actor. He was also a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

