Laapataa Ladies in Oscars in the Best Foreign Film Category

Bhubaneswar: India’s Juri’s Citation on Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) gets official entry to Oscars in the Best Foreign Film Category 2025.

Here is the official citation, “Indian women are strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world a Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly.”

The citation further read, “though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. ”

“A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Lapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well,” said the citation further.

The movie marked the directorial debut of Kiran Rao. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.