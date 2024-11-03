“King for a reason”: Shah Rukh Khan gifts Mumbai Police outside Mannat special food boxes on his Birthday, Watch

There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is called as a king by his fans. The actor is not only exceptionally talented, he is also as much humble and kind to others. As much as the actor is famous for his stellar on-screen performances, he is also well known for his generosity and kindness. And a recent act of the actor on his 59th birthday once again highlights the actor’s kindness.

King Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2. So, the security arrangements were tightened outside his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan skipped his usual ritual of greeting fans from the balcony of his residence, Mannat. Instead, he delighted fans with a special event organised at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai. SRK engaged with fans and answered their questions.

The actor thanked his fans for wishing him a wonderful birthday and also distributed food for the Mumbai Police officer that stood around securing the premises managing the crowd.

A video of the incident has surfaced on internet. The video shows the actor’s team distributing food boxes to Mumbai Police personnel stationed outside Mannat to manage the large crowd. In the clip, policemen can be seen holding boxes, presumably filled with food or goodies.

A video of the incident has surfaced on internet.

The actor posted a heartfelt note for his admirers on Instagram. He wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.” He shared the post with a picture of him in his iconic open-arms pose with fans in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, also shared a picture from an intimate celebration with family only. SRK, Gauri and their daughter, actress Suhana Khan, are seen together as the actor cuts the cake. The side note read, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday.”

Career wise, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s film, King.

