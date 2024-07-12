Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrive in India for Anant-Radhika wedding, receive grand welcome at Mumbai Airport

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian have arrived in India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today (July 12). The sister duo received a grand welcome at the Mumbai Airport. This is the first time that the Kardashian sisters have visited India.

According to sources, Kim will wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for the wedding. Kardashian sisters are among the prominent international guests invited for the wedding. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai for the grand wedding.

Notably, the wedding ceremony of the son of the richest man of India Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant began on June 29.

Their sangeet was held on July 5 where Canadian pop-singer Justin Bieber performed. Their sangeet was star-studded affair with performances by celebrities such as Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. The haldi ceremony took place on July 8, attended by numerous actors and personalities

Notably, the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. The Ambani family held two pre-wedding celebrations to mark the marriage of the couple. The first was held in Jamnagar, while the second was held in Italy. The second pre-wedding celebration was a cruise party that began on May 29.