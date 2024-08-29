KIIT student’s short film selected for All African Independent Film Festival 2024

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy and pride that the short film of a student of KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences in Bhubaneswar of Odisha has been selected for the All African Independent Film Festival 2024.

Bertin Twambaze Muhoza, of Rwanda, who is the final year direction special student (2021-2024 batch) of the KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences, has made the short film titled “The Midedleman’s Dilema.”

The 2.31-minute length short film has been selected for the All African Independent Film Festival 2024 in student corner. “The Midedleman’s Dilema” is one of the only two short films selected for the film festival.

Here is the plot of the “The Midedleman’s Dilema”:

Three inseparable college buddies, Rohit, Raj, and Hussein, see their bond strengthen with the arrival of Raj’s younger sister Anjali on campus. Their lives become a family unit, filled with happiness. However, their world shatters when Hussein faces a sudden financial crisis. While Rohit steps in to solve the immediate problem from the loan of Raj, tragedy strikes the same day as Hussein is found dead. Rohit must navigate the consequences with his creditor RAJ, leading on a journey of secrecy, unexpected alliances, and profound lessons in trust and friendship.

Theme:

Murder Mystery

Bertin Twambaze Muhoza’s short film has been selected for the All African Independent Film Festival 2024 only because of the facilities and opportunities the authorities of the KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences provide to the students. Besides, special care and concern is being given to the foreign student like Bertin Twambaze Muhoza which helps them to excel in any field they enter.

The All African Independent Film Festival 2024 to be held between September 13 and September 15 at French Institute of Rwanda, Francophone Culture Cnetre of Rwanda, 25 KG 624 St. Rugando, Kigali, Rwanda. Click here to visit the official page of All African Independent Film Festival 2024