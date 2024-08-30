Kartik Aaryan rents out 17.5 cr Juhu apartment for this whooping amount, Deets inside

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently rented out his apartment in the upscale Juhu for a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

The apartment located in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society spans 1,912 sq ft. Aaryan purchased the property jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari, on June 30, 2024, for Rs 17.5 crore.

The purchase incurred Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, with two parking spaces included. Based on data from the real-estate website, the rental yield for the apartment is 3.1 per cent.

Incidentally, this is just one of Aaryan’s real estate investments; in July 2023, his parents bought a Rs 16.5 crore apartment on the 8th floor of the same building.

Earlier this year, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also purchased a home in the neighbourhood for nearly Rs 7.8 crore.

Aaryan, known for hit films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after young actors.

His recent role in the biopic ‘Chandu Champion’ has received positive feedback, while his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set for release this Diwali.