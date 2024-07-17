Karisma Kapoor shakes a leg to ‘Haye Hukku’ with ‘IBD 4’ contestant

Mumbai: The judge of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 4’- Karisma Kapoor grooved to her popular track ‘Haye Hukku’, along with the contestant of the dance reality show.

In the upcoming weekend, Jaipur’s Yash Garg leaves a mark with his open-style choreography on the song ‘Sham’ from the movie ‘Aisha’, leaving the judges mesmerised.

Swayed by his performance, judge Geeta Kapur said: “Love, love love! We had termed Samarpan Lama as the ‘Cutie Minister’ last season because of his cuteness but I would like to call you my ‘Favourite Minister.’ You are a winning combination.”

Karisma added: “Yash, I know that you are special. Your expressions, your grace, your moves; they were magnificent and I genuinely felt that.”

The beautiful actress then cheekily adds that after watching Yash perform, host Aniket Chauhan is in big trouble as Yash has all the possibilities of becoming her favourite contestant.

She also gives him not one but two ‘Lolo Loves’ as a mark of appreciation.

Post his performance, Yash walks up to Karisma and getting on his knees, he requests her to join him for a dance on stage. Obliging him, both of them dance to the famous song, ‘Haye Hukku Haye Hukku Haaye Haaye.’

The song, which is sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima, is from Karisma’s 1994 action comedy film ‘Gopi Kishan’. Directed by Mukesh Duggal, the film stars Sunil Shetty in dual roles, alongside Shilpa Shirodkar and Karishma.

Their performance was so captivating that their judge of the show Terence Lewis joined them as well.

Not only this, but in a fun moment, Karisma will be seen sewing a button on Terence’s shirt which further showcases her skill beyond her judging duties on the show.

‘India’s Best Dancer 4’ airs on Sony.