Karan Johar bizzare tie resemble blonde braided hair, Know its price, it will stun you

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is always known for his fashionable dressing sense and this time at the launch of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai on Monday, he was found wearing a beige suit for the event, especially a blonde braided-hair tie which stole the show.

He wore the beige suit from Label Crestelli and the Schiaparelli braided-hair tie with the ensemble. The braided hair tie was showcased at the the Paris Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week from luxury fashion house’s Autumn-Winter 2024 collection.

The tie was made from a thick chunk of blonde braided hair and the accessory is worth whopping Rs 1,93,685.

Apart from the braided hair tie, he also styled it with a nerdy lennon glasses, a tan colored Hermes bag, heeled dress shoes and embellished eye brooch by Schiaparelli.