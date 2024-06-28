Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection: Prabhas-starrer earns Rs 95 crores in Day 1

The Sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD has collected Rs 95 crore net at the Indian box office on the day of its release. The movie, directed by Nag Ashwin has further earned Rs 180 crore worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 85.15% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday.

The Kalki 2898 – AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

In the movie, Prabhas has delivered a tour de force performance, embodying the charismatic Bhairava with a surprising twist pivotal to the plot. His portrayal balances humour, intensity, and vulnerability, anchoring the film with his dynamic presence.

Amitabh Bachchan mesmerised as Ashwatthama, his restrained yet powerful performance adding gravitas to pivotal scenes. This is one of the best roles we have seen him in recently.

Deepika Padukone delivered a power-packed performance, infusing Sumathi with depth and resilience. Kamal Haasan commands the screen as the Supreme Yaskin, portraying the antagonist with chilling charisma.