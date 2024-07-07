Justin Bieber shares inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet ceremony

Justin Bieber performed at the star studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The clips and images of the stars electrifying performance has gone viral all over the internet. Now, the hollywood star has shared some of the inside pictures of the ceremony on Saturday.

The American singer was seen posing for pictures with the bride and groom along with other members of the Ambani family. The star has also shared images and videos of his performance at the event.

Bieber began his performance on the stage in a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage the internet.

The global sensation performed on his all-time hits, including ‘Baby’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Love Yourself’, etc. He made guests groove on songs such as ‘Baby’, ‘Never Let You Go’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Peaches’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Where Are U Now’. Justin Bieber shared several videos from his performance at the wedding in which he can be seen interacting with the audience and placing the mic towards public.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony, just like all other wedding events was a star studded affair joined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and several other guests. Visuals from the special musical night for their guests with Justin Bieber’s performance have gone viral on the internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on Friday , July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The main ceremonies of their wedding will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday, July 14 with a grand reception, reported ANI.