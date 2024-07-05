Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, watch

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He arrived at the Mumbai Airport today. Following his arrival, Paparazzi released his videos on the internet ahead of the couple’s sangeet ceremony, scheduled for today.

In the videos shared by the paparazzi, Justin can be seen coming out of Mumbai airport. The pop singer can be seen in his signature style, wearing a loose-fitted bright-colored t-shirt and pants with a cap.

According to media reports, apart from Justin, Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are set to perform at the wedding ceremony of Radhika and Anant.

As reported by an international magazine, Justine is being paid 10 million dollars (approximately Rs 83 crore) for performing at the sangeet ceremony of the Ambanis. It is worth mentioning here that Justine rose to fame with songs such as Baby, Sorry, and Never Say Never among others.

Notably, the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. The Ambani family held two pre-wedding celebrations to mark the marriage of the couple. The first was held in Jamnagar, while the second was held in Italy. The second pre-wedding celebration was a cruise party that began on May 29.