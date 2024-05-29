Junaid Khan as Karasandas Mulji in Netflix’s ‘Maharaja’, Release Date Announced

It was announced last year that Amir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s first film ‘Maharaja’ will be released on OTT platform Netflix. Junaid Khan is as meticulous as his father Amir Khan. He did not step into a movie without being fully prepared. Finally Junaid is going to make his debut in cinema. Now the release date of the upcoming film has been revealed.

A source from Yashraj Films, the production company of the film said that the film said that the film will premiere on Netflix on June 14.

Before that, the source confirmed that its trailer is likely to be released sometime around June 5. Yashraj Films and its leader Aditay Chopra are very optimistic about the film.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the plot of the film ’Maharaja’ is largely inspired by the ‘Maharaja Libel Case’ which took place in 1862, where a controversial cleric was accused of raping his female disciples. The upcoming films is basically based on that story.

Junaid will be seen in the role of journalist and social activist Karsandas Mulji in the film. Shalini Pandey, the famous actress of ‘ Arjun Reddy’ will be seen opposite him. Apart from this, one of the roles in the film will be ‘Patallok’ web series-famous actor Jaydeep Ahlawat, who will play the role of a religious leader.