Jigra review: Alia Bhatt shines, but film falls flat, read details to know more

Mumbai: The Vasan Bala directed action thriller film “Jigra” got released on October 11, 2024. The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer movie follows the story of a young woman named Satya, who has endured a difficult childhood and now must break her imprisoned brother out of jail and bring him to safety. It portrays the reversed power dynamic in the sister-brother relationship.

Alia Bhatt surprised the audience with her role in Jigra. She played the character Satya with such conviction that her anger and emotions feel real, and natural, not rehearsed. Her performance in Jigra is different from her previous roles. As Satya, she got to show a new side of herself.

Director Vasan Bala’s approach made “Jigra” special. Even with a big star like Alia Bhatt, he kept things simple, making the first half very enjoyable.

On the flip side, the movie could have been a much better film. Jigra” falls short because its story is too straightforward. A revenge drama should keep you on the edge of your seat, but this film lacks depth. The director starts strong, but soon it feels like he’s just trying to make his lead actress shine. Bala starts the film alright, but in no time it starts looking like a one-dimensional exercise to build and create big moments around his lead actress.

On the flip side, Jigra could have been a much better film if the story wasn’t so linear. As an audience, you want to be invested in a revenge drama. Bala starts the film alright, but in no time it starts looking like a one-dimensional exercise to build and create big moments around his lead actress. The brother-sister relationship, which is the heart of the film, is surprisingly weak and easily falls apart. When the story loses momentum, the film becomes boring. You can predict the ending, and it feels like it’s dragging on.

Supporting actor Manoj Pahwa has a more interesting storyline than Vedang, who does his best with a limited role. The final 20 minutes feel overly long and exhausting, leaving you eager for the movie to conclude.

Finally the movie ends on an emotional note, but it only works the story is interesting. In this movie, Alia shines, but the film itself doesn’t quite deliver. In the other hand, actor Vedang Raina puts his best foot forward to do justice to his role as Ankur.

Actress Alia was last seen in the fillm “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in chiffon-clad avatar. In this film, Alia Bhatt’s character exists in a moral grey area.