Jennifer Lopez files divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Popularly known as Bennifer, the couple first dated in the frenzied tabloid celebrity days of the early 2000s. However, they parted away. Later, nearly after two decades, they gave their love another chance. However, Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the fourth marriage for pop singer-turned-actress Lopez and the second for Oscar-winning movie star and director Affleck.

The duo first met in 2002 on the set of the widely panned movie Gigli. They parted away in early 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April 2022. The A-list lovebirds got married in Las Vegas in July. They made it official again the following month in a lavish ceremony at the “Good Will Hunting” star’s 87-acre (35-hectare) estate in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Jennifer was earlier married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.