Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri passes away in Bhopal

Bhopal: Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri, has passed away in Bhopal at the age of 94 on Wednesday, according to reports.

She took her last breath at a private hospital in Bhopal. She was quite unwell for past some days due to age-related ailments.

She is survived by her daughters Jaya Bachchan and Rita Bhaduri.

As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan has reached Bhopal along with his mother Jaya Bachchan. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and other family members are reaching Bhopal by chartered plane.

Indira Bhaduri lived alone in Ansal Apartments located in Shyamla Hills, Bhopal. Her husband, Taroon Bhaduri, was a journalist and writer who worked for several newspapers. He passed away in 1996.