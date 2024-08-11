Jasmine Bhasin refutes rumour of her breakup with Aly Goni

Mumbai: Actress Jasmine Bhasin on Sunday addressed the rumours of her breakup with actor Aly Goni, saying ‘we are deeply content and stable in our partnership’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine, who has 8.6 million followers on the photo sharing application, wrote a note, which read as: “Woke up to some funny social media posts and rumours. Dear World, We are happy to inform you that we are deeply content and stable in our partnership. It is important to us that you know the truth and understand that any rumours suggesting otherwise are simply not accurate.”

Jasmine’s clarification came after her cryptic post about ‘love leaving’ had recently went viral on the social media.

She had written on X: “Strange thing about love, it’s felt more when it’s leaving,” which left the netizens in shock and they made speculations if she has broken up with Aly.

Responding to her post on X, Jasmine further wrote in her new Instagram post: “We value our relationship and the love and trust we share with each other. We kindly ask for your understanding and support in ignoring any unfounded rumours or gossip that may circulate.”

“Your respect for our privacy and trust in our commitment means the world to us. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” she Jasmine.

Jasmine is in a romantic relationship with Aly Goni. They had met during ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’, and the duo began dating each other after appearing in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

In an earlier Instagram post, Jasmine had taken a stroll down the memory lane, and remembered about her debut TV show ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’, in which she played the role of Twinkle.

She wrote: “On today’s date in 2015 my ITV journey started. Forever grateful for the love and acceptance I got and have been getting continuously which is day by day increasing and growing #tashneishg ©zeetv and all our #twinj fans changed my life forever for good.”

The romantic show ‘Tashan-E-Ishq’ was created by Subhash Chandra, and also featured Sidhant Gupta, Naman Shaw and Zain Imam.

Meanwhile, Jasmine had recently recovered from corneal damage.

Jasmine had started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film ‘Vaanam’. She has then starred in South Indian films like ‘Beware of Dogs’, ‘Veta’, and ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’. She has done Punjabi films like ‘Honeymoon’, and ‘Warning 2’.

She has also featured in shows like ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, and ‘Jab We Matched’.

Jasmine next has ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ in the pipeline. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi. The movie revolves around the lives and struggles of the cast, showing the burdens they carry.

The narrative exemplifies the importance of offering Ardaas, demonstrating how this act of devotion can provide solutions and solace for many of life’s challenges.

The film is written and directed by Gippy. It also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli.

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ is produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. It will hit theatres on September 13.