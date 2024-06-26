Jaideep Ahlawat loses 26 kg in 5 months for Maharaj, shares transformation journey

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who starred in Junaid Khan’s debut movie ‘Maharaj’, lost over 26 kgs within 5 months of his role in the film. For his character in the movie, Jaideep became 83 kg from 109.7 kg within five months.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared his transformation story. He shared some pictures of him and mentioned in the caption, “From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 months. That’s the Physical Transformation of the Role of Maharaj. Thank you Prajwal Sir for believing in me @prajwal7542.”

Notably, Maharaj has been released on Netflix on June 21. After its release, the movie has received mixed reviews. The movie is based on a real-life story. The film is a historical drama based on the life of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who himself was Hindu.

Karsandas Mulji, portrayed by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai. He was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji and a member of the Gujarati Gyan Prasarak Mandali (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge). Mulji was also friends with prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

In 1855, Mulji founded the Gujarati language weekly “Satyaprakash” to leverage mass communication for social reform. Six years later, the newspaper merged with his mentor’s Anglo-Gujarati newspaper “Rast Goftar,” published in Bombay, which at that time included parts of Gujarat as part of the Bombay Presidency.