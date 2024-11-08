Influencer Sofia Ansari’s private video leaked! netizens react

A private video allegedly featuring Instagram influencer, Sofia Ansari along with a male friend in some intimate setting has ignited debate among the netizens. Some of them can be seen defending the influencer’s privacy and speaking of respecting their personal life. However, others were seen condemning and calling it cheap publicity stunt to garner viewers. Few others opine that it is a fabricated video.

Known for her engaging content and bold expressions, she is quite a favourite among the netizens. Some of the netizens commented that public figures should maintain higher standards, referring to such unpleasant events as damaging to their professional repute.

Sofia Ansari’s case is not the first one and such leaks do occur in the web suggesting the dark side of social media. Earlier deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandana and the private video leak of the Kulhad pizza couple has shown the ill-side of the Internet.