IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal joins Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan to host award night

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is all set to hosts the highly anticipated 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024.

He will be joining Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Director Karan Johar at the award night.

The actor announced the big news on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Come and experience an epic event and take back some unforgettable memories. Watch me host and perform this year at the #IIFAAwards2024 !!!. Have you booked your tickets yet? Make sure to be a part of the grandest celebration #InAbuDhabi #YasIsland on 28th September.”

Vicky also said in a statement shared by IIFA team, “IIFA has been an important part in my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it’s pure magic.”

The event is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The festival will kickstart with lIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27. It will be followed by the prestigious lIFA Awards on September 28. The festival concludes on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, lIFA Rocks.