I love you, Annie, rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco pours in love for Ananya Panday on her birthday

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday, who turns 26 today, received a special birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend, American model Walker Blanco.

Walker took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable, happy picture of Ananya, whom he often calls Annie, Walker wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” (sic).

Ananya and Walker were first spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year in July.

Walker Blanco hails from Chicago in USA, but mostly grew up in Miami. He studied at Westminster Christian School in Florida and later pursued a career in modelling. However, his passion for animal welfare brought him to India. He now works with Reliance’s group Vantara Animal Park, Jamnagar.

Ananya was previously rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but they broke up earlier this year.

