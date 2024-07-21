“I like Paan Pasand more than Paan,” Priyanka Chopra’s old video with Rajkummar Rao goes viral

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is well-known for being foodie by her friends. She often shares how much she like to have food specially pickle and other Indian dishes. Recently, an old video of Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra is going viral over the internet. In the video, Priyanka can be heard saying she likes Paan Pasand more than Paan.

Presently shared on Instagram by @filmykalakar, the video shows Rajkummar Rao asking Priyanka Chopra a few questions. Rajkummar is first heard asking which flavour of Hajmola (a digestive candy) Priyanka Chopra likes. To which, she replies laughingly that she likes Albela Aam and Chulbuli Imli.

Later, Rajkummar can be heard asking if she likes Paan. To this, Priyanka laughingly replied that she like Paan Pasand more than paan. The video was originally shared by Priyanka Chopra on Rajkkumar’s birthday in 2021. She shared the video with a caption that read, “Happy birthday Raj! Here’s to more chulbule moments with you.”

After being shared, the post garnered a lot of comments. One user wrote, “She is absolutely correct! More than hajmole, hajmola candy was fabulous! And pan pasand to OG toffee hai!” Another fan wrote, “Priyanka Chopra = Intelligent + Desi + Bougie girl.” A third fan wrote, “That’s why we call her desi girl.”

In the work front, Priyanka is set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.