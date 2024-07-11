Hrithik Roshan starts second schedule of ‘War 2’, Jr NTR to join him soon

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has started the second schedule of the upcoming action film ‘War 2’. Belonging to the fabled spy-universe of Hindi cinema, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Telugu superstar NTR Jr.

Sources have revealed that the second schedule of the highly anticipated film will be extremely action-packed.

A trade source shared: “Hrithik Roshan begins ‘War 2’ schedule today and it will be non-stop action sequences for him and NTR Jr when he joins Hrithik soon. The two actors have pushed themselves to deliver jaw-dropping action sequences in the first schedule. The second schedule will see them push their bodies more.”

NTR Jr will finish his prior commitments to join the team.

The source further mentioned: “Hrithik will be shooting one big action sequence at the start of this schedule. It is being heard that the action sequences will take about a week to be filmed, given the lavishness and impact that Ayan Mukerji wants to achieve with this. Hrithik and NTR are both going to have whistle-blowing entries in ‘War 2’ and the action being designed around them will be never seen before stuff.”

‘War 2’ is produced by Aditya Chopra.