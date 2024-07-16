Hina Khan resumes work after breast cancer stage 3 diagnosis, says lets NORMALISE it

TV serial actress Hina Khan, who was recently diagnosed with stag three breast cancer has resumed her work. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her resuming work.

She shared the video with a caption that read, “FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital…so to all you people out there, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy.”

After being shared, her friends, family and various popular actors commented on the post and cheered for her. In the post, Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria commented, “You are inspiring, Hina! You will win! So powerful to see you smiling through what I am sure is not easy…Stay your special self. Wishing you great health and healing…”

Gauahar Khan commented, “Good luck and good vibes.” Social media influencer commented, “You will win.” Juhi Parmar added, “So proud of you.” Bollywood popular actress, Bhumi Pednekar also cheered for Hina Khan and wished her luck.

It is worth mentioning here that “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star Hina Khan announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer last month. The actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed about the condition. She also requested for privacy and assured fans that she would overcome this challenge with her family by her side.

Notably, Hina Khan is one among the most popular serial actress. She gained the recognition for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She also starred as Kamolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”