Hina Khan finds strength in last eyelash amid cancer battle

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is known for her work in television, has been documenting her journey after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress recently shared a close-up of her eyes, highlighting the “last remaining eyelash” after undergoing chemotherapy, on her official Instagram account.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress also mentioned that, although she had never used false lashes for over a decade, she now wears them during shoots as a temporary adjustment. She addressed the single eyelash as her motivation and a symbol of strength in cancer battle. The actress reassured her fans that everything would eventually be okay, radiating hope and positivity even in adversity.

Hina’s emotional post touched fans’ hearts. They filled her social media with supportive comments, prayers, and encouraging messages. Fans admired her strength and wished her a quick recovery. Some reminded her that her eyelashes will grow back, knowing how much she loved them.

On the work front, Hina has appeared in several music videos such as ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt — ‘Halki Halki Si’.

Notably, Hina Khan gained the recognition for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She also starred as Kamolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

See the viral post here: