Himansu Khatua directed ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ to be screened at Mumbai International Film Festival 2024

Mumbai: National award winning filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua directed ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ will be screened at the Mumbai Film Festival 2024.

The 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is one of the South Asia’s most esteemed platforms for documentaries, animation films and short fiction films. The 18th MIFF, 2024 Edition is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from June 15, 2024 – June 21, 2024.

MIFF celebrates and rewards the best works in the non-fiction and animation genre and invites filmmakers from across the world.

Produced by Kadambini Media and presented by KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, the research and direction of ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ is by Himansu Sekhar Khatua while this documentary film has been produced by Dr Iti Samanta.

Manas Ranjan Rath is the Director of Photography (DOP) of ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’. Ramaraman Dash is the editor of the film while the Autography is by Subir Das and Peeyus Pradhan is the Sound Designer of the documentary film. The Digital intermediate (DI) of the film has been executed by Malaya Roy and Satyait Mohanty is the Associate Cinematographer of the film. Gitimugdha Sahani is the Associate Director of the film.

‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ showcases the impact of climate change and its impact on the Satabhaya village cluster. Satabhaya, once a cluster of seven villages, is said to be the first region affected due to climate change.

Earlier, ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ has been screened at several prestigious film festivals. The film was screened at the International Kerala Film Festival.