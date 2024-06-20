Heavily Pregnant Deepika Padukone attends Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event with Co-Star Big B, Prabhas

Bhubaneswar: The soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone was seen the pre-release event of her upcoming film the Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The actress was joined by her co-stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and Bahubali star Prabhas, and Rana Dugubati. The actors were seen migling harmoniously at the event. Now, the videos of the event has flooded the internet. A clip of a playful interaction between Deepika, Prabhas and Big B has specially caught fans attention.

The actress attracted all the attention with her appearance. As usual, she was dressed impeccably despite being heavily pregnant. Deepika donned a black halter neck bodycon dress.

The viral videos show the actress was escorted onto stage by her Kalki 2898 AD co-star and film veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Another video shows the actress coming down from the podium and Big B along with Prabhas rushes to help the actress. However, Prabhas caught her hand first, prompting Big B to tease him for beating him to it. Take a look at the video:

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced this news in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. The couple got married in 2018. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post earlier this year.

The Kalki 2898 – AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.