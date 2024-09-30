Hearing of movie ‘Emergency’ in Bombay HC today, CBFC changes incorporated say makers

Mumbai: Bombay High Court today heard the matter of the movie emergency relating to certification on Monday yet again. The production company Zee Studio’s lawyer told Bombay HC that they have agreed to the suggested changes by the Revising Committee.

Further, the lawyer of Zee informed the media that they have submitted a format for the implementation of the changes suggested by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Further, the CBFC will respond to this format and the next hearing on the matter is kept on Thursday that is October 3, 2024.

In the earlier hearing on the movie Emergency September 26, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) informed the High Court that the revising committee has given its order and suggested some cuts in the movie.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Lawyer for Zee Entertainment told the court that they would consider those cuts. Further, the matter was scheduled to be heard on Monday that is September 30. Today the makers respond to the cuts suggested and as to when these will be implemented.