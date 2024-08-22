Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Actor along with family visits Tirupati, Watch

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi turned 69 today. To celebrate his 69th birthday, the actor along with his family visited the Tirupati temple. Following his visit, several videos and images of the veteran actor is making rolls over the internet.

In the videos and images, the Megastar can be seen wearing a traditional outfit including dhoti and received. He received a warm welcome in Tirumala. The actor was accompanied by mother, wife Surekha, his granddaughter, and other members of the Konidela family. He was also seen greeting his fans as he walked past them inside the temple.

It is worth mentioning here that Chiranjeevi is a legendary actor in Telugu cinema and is often hailed as the megastar of Tollywood. He began his acting career in the late 1970s and quickly gain prominance with his dynamic performances, dancing prowess, and charismatic screen presence.

Notably, the Megastar has starred in over 150 films, with many becoming blockbuster hits, such as ‘Khaidi’, ‘Gang Leader’, ‘Indra’, and ‘Tagore’. Chiranjeevi was last seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar.” He is set to appear next in ‘Vishwambhara’, and ‘Mega 157’.

The actor was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Chiranjeevi has also received Padma Bhushan in 2006.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi offered prayers at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, on his 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/umhjQlNcl2 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024