Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B turns 82, Wishes pour in from fans across world

Bhubaneswar: Amitabh Bachchan has turned 82 years today that is on October 11, 2024. Fans have flocked to his resident Jalsa in Mumbai from yesterday night to early morning today to get a glimpse of the legendary actor on his 82nd birthday. Meanwhile, the actor has received heartfelt wishes from his numerous fans and other actors of the industry.

AmitabhBachchan who is also known as Big B had given several hit films through out his career including timeless classics such as Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Don (1978), Agneepath (1990), Mohabbatein (200), Sarkar (2005), Piku (2015), and Pink (2016). Amitabh Bachchan started his rise to stardom with the release of Zanjeer in 1973. The fans loved his angry youngman personna, which was very different from the usual romantic gentle hero character of that time.

The actor was seen in a lot of varying characters over the years. He was last seen in the Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas starrer Kalki.

BIG B is one of Bollywood’s wealthiest stars. The actor currently has a net worth of around $400 million, which is around Rs 3,669 crore as of August 2024. However, the 2024 Hurun India Rich List has listed the net worth of the actor at Rs 1,600 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan recently acquired a stunning sea-view apartment on the 31st floor of a Mumbai skyscraper and resides in his iconic double-storey bungalow, Jalsa, in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 112 crore. In addition to Jalsa, he owns multiple properties in the same area, including Prateeksha, Janak, Vatsa, and another home behind Jalsa, with Vatsa leased to Citibank India.