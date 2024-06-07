Hamare Baarah banned in Karnataka, state government says it may disturb communal harmony

The Karnataka government has banned “Hamare Baarah” movie in the state alleging it might disturb communal harmony. The notice of ban, signed by the Under Secretary of the government, B.K. Bhuvanendra Kumar, also asked to not broadcast the trailer of the movie until further order.

The ban order has been issued under Sections 15 (1) and 15 (5) of the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) Act 1964. As per reports, the Muslim organizations across the state have sought a ban on the movie.

It is worth mentioning here that despite the film intents to shed light on a major concern, it has sparked a controversy over the internet. Reportedly, the team of the movie has been receiving death threats. To this, recently, Annu Kapoor took to social media and requested police protection.

Bollywood veteran actor Annu Kapoor has earlier sought for police protection after he received death threats for his movie Hamare Baarah.

Notably, the movie, Humare Baarah has been produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. The casting of the film includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, newcomer Aditi Bhatpahri, and others. It is schedule to hit the theatres on June 7.