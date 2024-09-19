Good news! Cinema tickets for just Rs. 99, read to know more

Good news! Exciting update for all cinema lovers. Get ready to enjoy your favorite cinema on big screen just for Rs. 99 . Because it’s national cinema day.

National cinema day is all set to celebrate it’s 3rd edition of 2024 on this 20th of September, Friday. movie enthusiasts will have the chance to watch cinemas in just for Rs99 in cinema halls. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has teamed up with cinemas nationwide for the occasion.

As per MAI, more than 4,000 cinema halls, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, , Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and many others, have come forward to participate in the event. Not only on cinema tickets, there will be super exciting offers on food and beverages as well. Consumers are suggested to check official websites and social media handles to stay updated about the event.

Movie tickets can be booked online and can be bought offline too. People preferring online booking can book via BookMyshow, and the particular website of their nearest theater. All the information regarding discounts on food and beverages will be displayed at the theatre.

movies like Transformers One, Never Let Go, Yudhra, Stree 2, Tumbbad, Veer Zara, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, and The Buckingham Murders is going to be screened.

“Action, romance or drama, watch as your mood says.” Stated MIA.

Reportedly, national cinema day has been celebrated since 2022. The sole purpose of national cinema day is to celebrate the reopening of theatres after the Coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. This initiative helping all the theatre owners to recover from the immense losses during the lockdown period by encouraging all the moviegoers to come and watch cinema in theatre.

This news has been shared by multiplex association of India on their official account on X. The post reads “National Cinema Day returns for its 3rd edition on September 20th! Enjoy movies at over 4,000 screens across India for just Rs. 99. Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to catch your favorite films with your friends and family.”

For information, the offer is not applicable on premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, OR RECLINER SEATS.