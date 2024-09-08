GOAT Box Office collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film crosses Rs 100 Cr milestone in India

Popular actor Thalapathy Vijay is heading towards another blockbuster record with his recently released movie- The Greatest of All Time, aka GOAT. The film is having milestone breaking performance at the box office with over Rs 100 crore collection in just three days in India.

GOAT, a Venkat Prabhu directed film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark with a major Rs 33 Crore collection on Saturday only. According to Sacnilk, the majority of the collection is coming from the Tamil version.

GOAT has successfully captured the fans attention with its impressive action sequences and star cast. The

The film collected Rs 29.1 Cr just via the Tamil version. In Hindi, the film collected Rs 2.15 Cr. The Telugu version has also collected Rs 1.75 Cr. It is to see how much will the film collect by the end of its opening weekend.

As per reports, GOAT is the most expensive film of AGS Entertainment with an astonishing budget of Rs 400 crore.

GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and backed by AGS Entertainment, it has a stellar cast with Vijay in dual roles, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. The film also has a special dance number featuring Trisha Krishnan.