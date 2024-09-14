Glamour’s guardian: Bodyguards of Bollywood earn in crores, check who gets highest amount

Bollywood is regarded as the largest film industry of Indian Cinema. Some Bollywood stars are listed among the richest people on the planet and well-known globally. But the power of fame and money also comes with their own sets of problems.

Celebrities hire bodyguards to protect themselves from unwanted attention, obsessive fan and paparazzi. And those bodyguards earn significantly more than any ordinary people for their specialized skills for doing such high risk job.

Bodyguard culture is very common in Bollywood industry. Bollywood has also made a movie named ‘Bodyguard’ (2011) starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Here is a list of some of the highest-paid bodyguards of our Bollywood superstars.

Salman khan – Shera

Who doesn’t know Shera! One of the most popular names of Bollywood. He is the bodyguard of superstar Salman Khan. He has been by the star’s side for over 20 years. He also appears in cameo roles in Salman Khan’s films. Reportedly Shera’s annual salary is 2 Crore.

Shahrukh Khan – Ravi Singh

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood has many fans worldwide. There are some obsessed fan who track every move and even cross boundaries just to get a glimpse of him. To protect himself, he has hired a bodyguard named Ravi Singh. Ravi Singh has been protecting the star from past 15 years. As per reports Ravi is being paid Rs. 2.7 crore per year to protect the star. He’s the highest paid bodyguard of Indian cinema.

Amir Khan – Yuvraj Ghorpade

Mr. perfectionist Amir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj used to work as a bodybuilder. Later he got hired by the ‘3 Idiots’ star as his bodyguard. Reportedly he is getting a lucrative amount of Rs. 2 crore annually.

Amitabh Bachchan – Jitendra Shindhe

Jitendra owns a security agency and working with Big-B since 2015. He is being paid 1.5 crore every year as per reports.

Akshay Kumar – Shreyas Thele

Shreyas is getting paid Rs. 1.2 crore to guard the ‘Khiladi’ star. Not only Akshay he’s also on duty for protecting Akki’s son Aarav.

Hritik Roshan – Mayur Shettigar

Bollywood’s Greek God has hired Mayur Shettigar as his bodyguard. He also sometimes is seen with him in gym training sessions. Reportedly Mayur gets paid Rs. 1.2 crore per annum.

Deepika Padukone – Jalal

Deepika has been winning hearts for the last many years as well as her popular bodyguard and Deepika’s Rakhi brother Jalal. He is working with Deepika for nearly a decade. Jalal is given Rs. 80 lakhs to Rs. 1.2 crore by the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress.