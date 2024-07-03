From gold to Rs 1.01 lakh cash, Here’s what Ambanis gifted to 50 couples during mass wedding

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, the Ambanis organized a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples from Maharashtra’s Palghar on July 2.

The mass wedding ceremony was held at the Reliance Corporate in Thane with around 800 people representing the families for the couples. The event was attended by Nita and Mukesh Ambani along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

During the ceremony, the Ambanis presented each couple with gold ornaments including mangalsutra, wedding rings and nose rings. They also gave silver ornaments such as toe rings, anklets and others. Apart from this, the Ambanis present a check of Rs 1.01 lakh as streedhan to each bride.

Along with this, the Ambanis also gave groceries, household items enough for a year, including a variety of 36 essential items, and utensils. The couples also received appliances such as gas stove, mixer, fans, as well as mattress and pillows.

Following the mass wedding ceremony, a grand dinner was also organized, while guests were also invited to witness the traditional Tarpa dance.

It is worth mentioning here that the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. The Ambani family hold two pre-wedding celebration to mark the marriage of the couple. The first was held in Jamnagar, while the second was held in Italy. The second pre-wedding celebration was a cruise party that began on May 29.