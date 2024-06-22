First pic of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding rituals surfaces, Image goes viral

The first picture of the wedding ceremony of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal is going viral now. The image shared by Jafer Ali Munshi on social media platform Instagram.

Ahead of the wedding, which is reported to be held on June 23, the picture from the B’Town couple’s mehendi ceremony has taken over the internet. In the image, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen dressed in ethnic dresses while posing with their friends.

The pic has been shared with a caption that read, “Sooooooooo excited & Soni is now ‘officially in the Bandstand Bldg A Clan!”

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha’s father Shatrughan made his first appearance with Zaheer Iqbal ahead of the wedding

It is worth noting here that media reports suggest that Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly getting marry her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23 in Mumbai. The actress in March 2022 revealed that she is engaged as she dlaunted to a huge diamond ring finger and posed with her mystery man in Instagram post.

In her post the actress mentioned that it is a ‘Big Day’ for her and she cannot wait to share it with her fans. Although there is no official confirmation made on this matter, the post has everyone believe that Sonakshi is engaged.

On work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Heeramandi, a series on Netflix. She was accompanied by Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.