“Felt like I was in a dream”: Kartik Aaryan on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, know why

Mumbai: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will always remain special for Kartik Aaryan for various reasons, especially for getting an opportunity to work with ace actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan.

In an interview with ANI, Kartik Aryan shared his experience on working on the third instalment of the successful franchise and how his dream of working with Madhuri and Vidya was fulfilled.

A delighted Aryan said, “I felt like I was in a dream…could not be more grateful that I got the chance to share screen space with Vidya ji and Madhuri ji in the film and that too with them in one frame. I will always remember this.”

He further added, “I have learnt so much from them. I have always been a big fan of Madhuri ji and Vidya ji. From having lunch together with them on sets to acting with them, I will remember the moments spent with them on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sets for a lifetime,”.

Earlier on in late February the actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess saying it’s Triptii Dimri.

Kartik had written in the caption: “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.” Earlier, Kartik had extended a warm welcome back to Vidya Balan. He shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of Vidya Balan dancing to the song from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and that of Kartik from ‘‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

He had written in the caption: “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” (With Inputs From: ANI)