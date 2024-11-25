Fact Check: Viral photo of Virat and Anushka’s second child Akaay Kohli false confirms Bhawna Kohli Dhingra

Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has clearly said on Monday that the pictures of a baby said to be that of Akaay is not him. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had kept the face of their second child Akaay Kohli hidden from public.

Yesterday there were rumors that, the first picture of Akaay Kohli’s face has been revealed at the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series at Optus Stadium in Australia. Anushka Sharma has been a regular supporter of Virat at the stadium during the series. Now, the actress was spotted at the stands, cheering for her husband with their adorable son, Akaay Kohli.

Akaay Kohli was seen sitting on his grandfather’s lap during the Day 3 of the Perth Test. The adorable child keep his attention on his father and enjoys watching him heading towards his 30th Test century. The child was seen dressed in blue ensemble. The sharp eyed fans of the star couple quickly noticed Akaay presence and has made his picture viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to hubby’s batting has also gone viral on social media. The couple has always been a favorite of fans for the way they support and love each other. Now, Akaay has also become a star among people. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored his 30th Test century and and took Team India score in the innings to 487/6 in 134.3 overs. However it was later revealed that the boy in the picture was not Akaay Kohli. Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has clearly said this.

